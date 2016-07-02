July 2 Latest news from the sixth day of Wimbledon on Saturday (all times GMT):

1055 STEPHENS BATTLES PAST MINELLA

American Sloane Stephens, the women's 18th seed, came through 3-6 7-6(6) 8-6 in a gruelling battle against Mandy Minella of Luxembourg.

1055 CILIC POWERS TO VICTORY

Men's ninth seed Marin Cilic of Croatia earned a comfortable 6-3 6-3 6-4 victory over Slovakia's Lukas Lacko to move into the fourth round.

1055 BACSINSZKY WINS TOUGH BATTLE

Women's 11th seed Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland fought back to win 4-6 6-2 6-1 against Monica Niculescu of Romania and move into the third round.

1055 NISHIKORI WINS FIRST SET

Men's fifth seed Kei Nishikori of Japan won the first set 7-5 against Russia's Andrey Kuznetson in their third round encounter.

1000 PLAY STARTS ON MAIN SHOWCOURTS

After rain played spoilsport on Day Five, play begins on the main showcourts on a partly cloudy day at Wimbledon, where the temperature is at 17 degrees Celsius (62.6°F).

ORDER OF PLAY (PREFIX DENOTES SEEDING)

Centre Court

5-Simona Halep (Romania) v 26-Kiki Bertens (Netherlands)

John Millman (Australia) v 2-Andy Murray (Great Britain)

27-Jack Sock (U.S.) v 6-Milos Raonic (Canada)

Court One (Play starts at 1100)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 28-Sam Querrey (U.S.) (To finish 6-7(6) 1-6)

Alize Cornet (France) v 9-Madison Keys (U.S.)

15-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v 22-Feliciano Lopez (Spain)

Court Two (Play starts at 1000)

Carina Witthoeft (Germany) v 4-Angelique Kerber (Germany)

10-Petra Kvitova (Czech Rep) v Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) (To finish 5-7 0-0 (second round) )

19-Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) v Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru)