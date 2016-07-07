July 7 Latest news from the 11th day of Wimbledon on Thursday (all times GMT):

1441 KERBER BEATS VENUS TO REACH FINAL

Fourth seed Angelique Kerber of Germany reached the final after a 6-4 6-4 win over eighth seed Venus Williams of the United States.

1258 SERENA STORMS INTO FINAL

Top seed Serena Williams of the United States cruised past Elena Vesnina of Russia 6-2 6-0 to advance to the final.

1200 PLAY STARTS ON MAIN SHOWCOURTS

Play begins on the main showcourts on a partly cloudy day at Wimbledon, where the temperature is at 23 degrees Celsius (73.4°F).

ORDER OF PLAY (PREFIX DENOTES SEEDING)

CENTRE COURT (Play starts at 1200)

1-Serena Williams (United States) v Elena Vesnina (Russia)

4-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v 8-Venus Williams (United States) (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Lovell)