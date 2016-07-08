July 8 Latest news from the 11th day of Wimbledon on Friday (all times GMT):

1716 MURRAY ON VERGE OF FINAL

Second seed Andy Murray won the second set of his semi-final 6-3 against Tomas Berdych to edge closer to the final.

1631 MURRAY SEALS OPENING SET

Britain's Andy Murray, the second seed, took the opening set 6-3 against 10th seed Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic in their semi-final clash.

1535 RAONIC STUNS FEDERER TO REACH FINAL

Sixth seed Milos Raonic of Canada reached the final after beating third seed Roger Federer 6-3 6-7(3) 4-6 7-5 6-3 in their semi-final encounter.

1200 PLAY STARTS ON MAIN SHOWCOURTS

Play begins on the main showcourts on a partly cloudy day at Wimbledon, where the temperature is at 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F).

ORDER OF PLAY (PREFIX DENOTES SEEDING)

CENTRE COURT (Play starts at 1200)

6-Milos Raonic (Canada) v 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

