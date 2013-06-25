LONDON, June 25 Serena Williams began the defence of her Wimbledon title with a comfortable 6-1 6-3 victory over Luxembourg's Mandy Minella on Tuesday to stretch her unbeaten run to 32 matches.

The world number one, playing her first match since winning the French Open, scorched through the first set in 19 minutes, but was given a brief fright at the start of the second when she lost her serve to go 2-0 down.

The 16-times grand slam winner swiftly regained control, however, breaking in the very next game, before romping away with the match.

The American top seed will face France's Caroline Garcia in the second round. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)