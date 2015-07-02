LONDON, July 2 After a three-day heatwave and all-time record temperatures it was back to normal at Wimbledon on Thursday as light showers delayed the start of play on the outside courts.

The action was due to start at 1030 GMT but with the covers on to protect the grass, it was put back to around 1130 with the matches on the show courts expected to begin on schedule half an hour later.

Home favourite Andy Murray, the third seed, is first up on Number One, facing Dutch world number 78 Robin Haase.

Second seed Roger Federer continues his quest for an unprecedented eighth title when he takes on big-serving Sam Querrey, one of a dwindling handful of Americans left in the tournament.

Defending champion Petra Kvitova plays Japan's Kurumi Nara and Rafa Nadal will be the tea-time attraction on Centre Court when he meets unconventional German Dustin Brown.

Most of the big names in the men's and women's draws have advanced relatively untroubled so far and if that trend continues it will set up some heavyweight clashes in the second week.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)