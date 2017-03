LONDON, July 12 Novak Djokovic displayed his full acrobatic repertoire to capture a third Wimbledon title with a 7-6(1) 6-7(10) 6-4 6-3 victory over seven-times champion Roger Federer on Sunday.

The Serbian world number one got over the disappointment of squandering seven set points in a gripping second set to wreck Federer's dreams of a record eighth Wimbledon trophy and 18th grand slam title.

Instead the plaudits belonged to Djokovic as he displayed his determination to win a ninth major by stretching and sliding after the ball to all corners of the court to douse second-seeded Federer's firepower.

A forehand crosscourt winner after two hours and 56 minutes handed Djokovic victory and drew him level on three Wimbledon titles with his coach Boris Becker. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)