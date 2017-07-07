LONDON, July 7 Defending champion Andy Murray and two-time winner Rafael Nadal booked their places in the fourth round at Wimbledon on Friday.

Top seed Murray recovered impressively, winning five consecutive games in the fourth set to claim a 6-2 4-6 6-1 7-5 win over Italian Fabio Fognini.

Spanish fourth seed Nadal kept up his bid for a third Wimbledon and French Open double in style, racing past Karen Khachanov to the last 16 with a 6-1 6-4 7-6(3) win.

In the women's draw, sixth seed Johanna Konta boosted her credentials as a title contender with a 6-4 6-1 third-round victory over Maria Sakkari, while five-time champion Venus Williams needed just an hour and 25 minutes to beat Japan's Naomi Osaka 7-6(3) 6-4.

New mother Victoria Azarenka reached the last 16 with a nerve-jangling 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory over British wildcard Heather Watson.

Play was suspended due to bad light with 12th seed Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 5-6 down in the fifth set against American Sam Querrey on Court Two.

Highlights from day five of the Wimbledon championships on Friday (all times GMT):

2002 PLAY SUSPENDED DUE TO BAD LIGHT

- Frenchman Jo-Wilfriend Tsonga was serving at 5-6 in the final set against Sam Querrey, when umpire James Keothavong announced that play was suspended due to bad light on Court Two.

2000 MURRAY SURVIVES FOGNINI SCARE

- Top seed Andy Murray won five games in a row to seal a 6-2 4-6 6-1 7-5 win over Italian Fabio Fognini after two hours and 39 minutes of play on Centre Court.

- The Scot is into the last 16 of the championships for the 10th year in a row.

1740 VENUS MOVES TO SECOND WEEK

- Five-time champion Venus Williams beat Japan's Naomi Osaka 7-6(3) 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the 15th time at Wimbledon.

1700 NADAL ADVANCES

- Fourth seed Rafael Nadal had to face a tiebreak in the third set before claiming a 6-1 6-4 7-6(3) win over 30th seed Russian Karen Khachanov, who struggled to find his touch for the majority of the match.

- Khachanov failed to hold his serve for the entire first set and ended up with a disappointing tally of 35 unforced errors at the end of the match.

- Two-time champion Nadal will meet 16th seed Gilles Muller in the round of 16.

1650 OSTAPENKO THROUGH

- French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko needed an hour and 20 minutes to see off Italian Camila Giorgi 7-5 7-5 in the third round.

1600 KONTA STORMS PAST SAKKARI

- Sixth seed Johanna Konta beat Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-1 in front of the home support on Court One.

- The 26-year-old Briton hit an impressive tally of 17 winners on her way to reach the fourth round for the first time at the championships.

1520 SVITOLINA MARCHES ON

- Fourth seed Elina Svitolina took the last three games to record a 6-1 7-5 win over German Carina Witthoeft in the third round match on Court Three.

1510 HALEP CRUISES THROUGH TO ROUND FOUR

- Second seed Simona Halep claimed a 6-4 7-6(7) victory over China's Peng Shuai to book a fourth round spot for the second consecutive year at the championships.

- The Romanian will meet two-time semi-finalist Victoria Azarenka in the next round.

1450 KONJUH UPSETS CIBULKOVA

- Croatian Ana Konjuh's aggressive approach paid off as she knocked out eighth seed Dominika Cibulkova 7-6(3) 3-6 6-4 on Court 12.

- Konjuh, seeded 27th, hit 54 winners and broke the Slovakian's serve five times to secure a fourth round spot for the first time at the championships.

1425 CILIC ADVANCES

- Seventh seed Marin Cilic needed just over two hours to beat American Steve Johnson 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4 on Court One.

- The Croatian hit 40 winners to reach the round of 16 for the sixth time at Wimbledon.

1420 AZARENKA EDGES PAST WATSON

- Former world number one Victoria Azarenka battled past British wildcard Heather Watson 3-6 6-1 6-4 in the third round after just over two hours of play on Centre Court.

- Belarussian Azarenka is playing in only her second tournament since returning to the tour after giving birth to son Leo in December.

1400 BAUTISTA AGUT OUSTS NISHIKORI

- Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut beat ninth seed Kei Nishikori of Japan 6-4 7-6(3) 3-6 6-3 after three hours and 20 minutes of play on Court Three.

- Bautista Agut, the 18th seed, reached the fourth round to equal his best run at the championships in 2015.

1320 MULLER DUMPS HOME FAVOURITE BEDENE

- Gilles Muller, the 16th seed from Luxembourg, beat Britain's Aljaz Bedene 7-6(4) 7-5 6-4 to reach the fourth round for the first time in 10 appearances at Wimbledon.

1205 GARCIA INTO ROUND FOUR

- France's Caroline Garcia, the 21st seed, reached the fourth round of the championships for the first time, defeating American Madison Brengle 6-4 6-3. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Larry King)