(Adds quotes)
By Pritha Sarkar
LONDON, June 30 Serena Williams fired down a
Wimbledon record 23 aces, Yaroslava Shvedova blitzed through a
record 24 consecutive points and Andy Murray beat the clock on
another night of late drama as the All England Club ushered in
the AN - after Nadal - era on Saturday.
Forty-eight hours after brazen Czech Lukas Rosol turned
tennis's world order on its head by bludgeoning Rafa Nadal out
of Wimbledon and 24 hours after Roger Federer came within two
points of falling through the same trap door, Murray waged his
own battle under the floodlights - this time with the clock.
Wimbledon rules state that Centre Court matches must finish
by 2300 local time and with the seconds ominously ticking down,
it seemed as if Murray would be left hanging in no man's land
till Monday to complete his third-round match against Cypriot
Marcos Baghdatis.
As it was he survived a series of falls, was penalised for
allowing a string of balls to pop out of his pocket in mid-rally
but still managed eke out a nerve-shredding 7-5 3-6 7-5 6-1 win
as the clock struck 2302 local time - the latest ever finish at
the grasscourt slam.
"I was under the impression that at 11pm we were stopping
regardless of what the score was, and I think I actually broke
serve to go 5-1 at that time, and then walked to the net because
I thought we were going to have to come back on Monday," a
relieved Murray said after speeding through the fourth set.
Time was also an issue for his next opponent Marin Cilic.
The Croatian staggered past Sam Querrey 7-6 6-4 6-7 6-7
17-15 in fading light to win the second longest ever match at
the All England Club.
Two years after John Isner won an 11 hour five minute duel
against Nicolas Mahut, which featured 183 games and ended 70-68
in the fifth set, a similar battle played out on Court Two.
But at five hours 31 minutes, Cilic achieved his win in less
than half the time it took Isner to put away Mahut in 2010.
Earlier in the day, it seemed as if four-times women's
champion Williams was also on borrowed time.
The American's serve was on fire and she was never broken
but she was lucky to escape unscathed as she subdued Zheng Jie's
charge with a 6-7 6-2 9-7 third-round win.
It was little wonder that Williams arched backwards to let
out an almighty roar of relief after punching away a backhand
volley on her third match point to complete a 6-7 6-2 9-7 win in
just under 2-1/2 hours on a blustery and baking hot Centre
Court.
It was the same arena that Rosol had found to his liking on
Thursday as his ferocious forehands and atomic aces destroyed
Nadal's title hopes.
But 48 hours later, Rosol will be hoping he does not end up
being a one-hit wonder as he headed back into obscurity after a
less than spectacular 6-2 6-3 7-6 Court 12 drubbing at the hands
of Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber.
While Rosol will now have plenty of time to reply to the
150-odd text messages he received within minutes of jettisoning
Nadal, Kohlschreiber was thanking his lucky stars for not having
to face the Spanish world number two.
"I'm very happy that I'm not playing against Rafael Nadal,
that's for sure. If I would have gone into the match against
Nadal, there would have been a 90 percent chances I would lose.
Today was more 50/50," the 27th seed said.
Kazakhstan's Shvedova will be looking to reach her second
successive grand slam quarter-final when she takes on Williams
on Monday but it is unlikely she will repeat the kind of run she
enjoyed on day six of the grasscourt championships.
RED-FACED
The 24-year-old wildcard left French Open runner-up Sara
Errani red-faced by becoming the first player to win a set in a
grand slam tournament without conceding a point.
The first set disappeared in a 15-minute blur as Shvedova won
24 consecutive points - known as a golden set - en route to a
6-0 6-4 victory.
Williams, for one, was bemused by Shvedova's achievement.
"Hopefully I'll be able to win a point in the set (on
Monday)," grinned the American, who broke her own women's
Wimbledon record for aces.
"I never knew that (golden set) existed. I was like 'What
does that mean'? I immediately thought, she won all four in a
row and the Olympics? I thought that wasn't possible. That's the
only golden thing I know of."
Joining the 13-times grand slam champion in the second week
were title holder Petra Kvitova, Australian Open victor Victoria
Azarenka and former French Open champions Ana Ivanovic and
Francesca Schiavone.
Andy Roddick's chances of winning that elusive Wimbledon
crown faded further into the sunset when he was outplayed 2-6
7-6 6-4 6-3 by seventh seed David Ferrer.
Three-times runner-up Roddick has now failed to reach week
two for the second year running and with his 30th birthday just
a few weeks away, the resigned look on his face at the end of
the match suggested that even he knew that his time was up.
In stark contrast, fellow American Brian Baker has been
providing the feel-good factor in the men's game this week.
The 27-year-old qualifier - described by Mardy Fish as a
player who "just fell off the map" - showed that it is never too
late to mount a career comeback as he fought his way into the
last 16 with a 6-4 4-6 6-1 6-3 win over Benoit Paire.
Baker's tennis adventure seemed all but over in 2005 but
after undergoing five operations to fix hip, hernia and elbow
problems, he has slowly made his way back into the grand slam
fold.
He began the year ranked 458th, arrived at Wimbledon as the
world number 126 and is now expected to break into the top 80.
"Everybody loves a comeback story. You think of people who
are off for six months and it's tough to come back. Hell six
years, I can't imagine that," said Roddick.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)