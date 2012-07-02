* Sharapova stunned by Lisicki
* Djokovic crushes compatriot Troicki
* Federer overcomes back injury to advance
* Williams labours past Shvedova
By Martyn Herman
LONDON, July 2 Maria Sharapova has had better
days, Roger Federer more mobile ones and local sun-hat sellers
more profitable ones as Wimbledon's manic Monday turned into a
bit of a damp squib after several days of nerve-shredding drama.
Beaten comfortably by Germany's Sabine Lisicki, top seed
Sharapova's dream of a French Open/Wimbledon double ended in
tatters under miserable grey skies and her world No.1 ranking
looks almost certain to follow.
At least Federer is still standing, although for a while
against erratic Belgian Xavier Malisse that seemed an effort in
itself for the six-times champion.
Struggling with a bad back in chilly conditions on Centre
Court, the king of cool needed two undignified injury time-outs
during a 7-6 6-1 4-6 6-3 victory that continued his remarkable
run of grand slam quarter-final appearances.
He remained on course for a semi-final against defending
champion Novak Djokovic who thrashed fellow Serb Viktor Troicki
6-3 6-1 6-3.
The pigeons were again looking nervously about after the
safe return of Rufus, the club's harrier hawk employed to scare
them away who was stolen last week.
Feathers fluttering down from the Centre Court roof during
second seed Victoria Azarenka's 6-1 6-0 win over Ana Ivanovic
may have been proof that Rufus, who resumes work on Tuesday, had
been missed.
While the women's quarter-final line-up is complete, five
men's fourth-round matches were unfinished due to persistent
rain in south west London.
Home favourite Andy Murray must try to finish off Marin
Cilic on Tuesday after taking a one-set lead and fifth seed
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will resume a set down against Mardy Fish.
Serena Williams and Petra Kvitova also beat the rain to set
up a juicy last-eight clash in the women's singles.
Williams, seeking a fifth Wimbledon singles title to equal
the total of her sister Venus, scrambled through to the
quarter-finals for the 10th time with a 6-1 2-6 7-5 win over
powerful Kazakh Yaroslava Shvedova.
FEARSOME ROAR
Stretched to the limit, the 30-year-old Williams produced a
sensational backhand top-spin lob from deep in the corner at
6-5, 30-30 in the second set and sealed victory with a pummelled
winner before letting out a fearsome roar.
"I don't know if that was luck, per se, but it was
definitely - unintentional I think is a better word," Williams
said of the contender for shot of the tournament.
Sharapova gave a performance on Court One as grey as the
weather in a 6-4 6-3 defeat by Lisicki who will face fellow
German Angelique Kerber in the quarter-finals.
Kerber showed no sentiment in thrashing four-times grand
slam champion Kim Clijsters 6-1 6-1 on what was the
soon-to-retire Belgian's final match at the championships.
"Wimbledon to me was like Disneyland to another child. So it
was such a beautiful thing," said popular Belgian Clijsters who
will get one more shot at glory on the grasscourts at the
Olympic Games later this month.
The toil of winning the French Open for the first time
seemed to catch up with Sharapova against Lisicki.
"You always try to find ways to get into it, even if you
feel your level is just not there," Sharapova said. "Maybe
you're just a little slow, you try to pump yourself up."
"She did many things much better than me today."
Asked about the possible imminent loss of her top ranking to
Azarenka, or even Agnieszka Radwanska who beat Camila Giorgi to
reach the last eight, Sharapova said: "Obviously what I achieved
a few weeks ago doesn't just go away in a few minutes. I'll have
that for the rest of my career."
The sight of Federer lumbering around the court with a stiff
back would have been quite enlightening for the mere mortals who
marvel at the Swiss's graceful movements.
He seemed ill at ease in establishing a 4-3 lead against
Malisse, at which point he left the court for eight minutes to
have treatment on his lower back.
When he returned his serves were half-paced and he was
walking gingerly between points. However, when Malisse served
for the set at 6-5 Federer conjured some magic to get himself
out of trouble before dominating the tiebreak.
After a rain stoppage, and further treatment at the end of
the third set, Federer found some fluency to set up a
quarter-final against Mikhail Youzhny, the only other man to
finish a singles match on Monday.
"Honestly I'm not too worried," said Federer who is chasing
a record-equalling seventh title. "I've had bad backs over the
years. They go as quick as they come."
