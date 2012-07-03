LONDON, July 3 It was all rather tame for a change as home favourite Andy Murray dispensed with the theatrics to ease past Marin Cilic into the quarter-finals at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

On the day the women's last eight normally take centre stage at the grasscourt grand slam, Murray returned at midday to finish off Croatian Marin Cilic 7-5 6-2 6-3 in one of five men's fourth round ties unfinished because of Monday's rain.

The fourth seed, raising hopes of a first British male grand slam champion since 1936, was again held up by rain for a while but took advantage of a bright slot in the murky skies to dispatch Cilic with a minimum of fuss.

Murray will face Spain's David Ferrer in the quarter-finals in a repeat of their Roland Garros clash after the seventh seed thrashed Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro 6-3 6-2 6-3.

Florian Mayer and Philipp Kohlschreiber continued Germany's impressive showing at the tournament as they both reached the quarter-finals - matching the feat of Sabine Lisicki and Angelique Kerber in the women's draw.

Mayer finished off Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-3 6-1 3-6 6-2 while Kohlschreiber ended the run of American qualifier Brian Baker to reach his first grand slam quarter-final.

Murray put his body and his fans through the mangle in the previous round against Marcos Baghdatis - a bruising, nerve-shredding encounter that ended at gone 11pm local time.

On that occasion a manic Murray played the last few games on fast forward as he raced to squeeze out a victory before the All England Club's cut-off time for night play.

Against Cilic, both on Monday when he established a healthy lead, and on the resumption on Tuesday on Court One he was unflappable, booming down aces and string the ball sweetly.

His only concern were the menacing rain clouds that threatened to clutter his schedule but even they held off to allow the fourth seed to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the fifth year in a row.

With his Wimbledon nemesis Rafa Nadal already sunning himself in the Mallorcan sunshine after his shock exit, Murray's path to the final is opening up but the Scot batted away suggestions that Ferrer, the less celebrated Spaniard, would be any less formidable away from his native claycourts.

"To me he's not a claycourt specialist," Murray, outplayed by Ferrer on the French Open dirt, told reporters.

"He won last week on grass, so he's won eight matches in a row on the grass."

Ferrer produced arguably the performance of the tournament to punish Del Potro - overcoming a huge height disadvantage with a jet-heeled display of relentless consistency that offered up only eight unforced errors.

The 30-year-old, who seems to be improving with age, has reached the quarter-finals here for the first time, becoming the sixth Spaniard to do so in the professional era.

Four-times champion Serena Williams was up against last year's winner Petra Kvitova in the pick of the women's quarters with their clash taking place under the Centre Court roof.

Lisicki and Kerber were to meet in an all-German encounter while Agnieszka Radwanska, who along with Victoria Azarenka could reach No.1 in the rankings by the end of this week, up against Russian Maria Kirilenko. Azarenka plays Tamira Paszek. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)