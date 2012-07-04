(Recats after Murray win)
By Martyn Herman
LONDON, July 4 Brick by brick, Andy Murray
chiselled his way through a Spanish wall to reach the Wimbledon
semi-finals while Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic simply
demolished outclassed opponents on Wednesday to set up a
mouth-watering first meeting on grass.
Murray endured an afternoon of hard labour against David
Ferrer, eventually edging a step closer to becoming Britain's
first male singles finalist at the grasscourt slam since 1938
with a grinding 6-7 7-6 6-4 7-6 victory.
The fourth seed, who hit back impressively after being a
point away from a two-set deficit, has the added bonus of not
having to face Rafa Nadal in the semi-finals.
With the twice former champion long since departed it will
be the imposing frame of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga standing in his way
after the Frenchman beat German Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-6 4-6
7-6 6-2.
Before Murray's energy-sapping win over seventh seed Ferrer,
Federer treated Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate, and a
host of former greats such as Andre Agassi and Rod Laver, to a
vintage display of shot-making to thrash Mikhail Youzhny.
More of a procession than a tennis match, a supreme Federer,
bathed in rare shafts of sunshine, won 6-1 6-2 6-2 to record a
14th win in 14 meetings against the unfortunate Russian. Not
even some words of comfort from the Royal Box could save
Youzhny.
"I asked Andre (Agassi) what I should do," said the hapless
Youzhny who must have been tempted to scratch the word "help"
into the hallowed turf having etched "sorry" into the French
Open clay during a beating by Ferrer last month.
Defending champion Djokovic had a few anxious moments
against Florian Mayer, the second German in the last eight, as
he reacquainted himself with outdoor tennis after playing his
three previous matches under Centre Court's roof.
Once he recovered from an early break, however, the top seed
found his rhythm to claim a dominant 6-4 6-1 6-4 victory.
Federer, who will reclaim the world No. 1 ranking if he
beats Djokovic and goes on to match the seven titles of Pete
Sampras, has never played the Serb on the lawns.
"I'm just happy that I'm around further than I've been the
last couple years," the 16-times major winner, who was stopped
in the quarter-finals in 2010 and 2011, told reporters.
"I'm happy I'm feeling good again. It gives me confidence
going into a big match against Novak."
Djokovic, who has conceded just one set so far, said Federer
would be a daunting foe.
"Roger has been on the top of the men's game for so long.
This is where he won six titles. He definitely wants to prove
himself and to everybody else that he can win it once again,"
Djokovic told reporters after easing to victory on Court One.
ON BRINK
Murray's path to a fourth consecutive semi-final has been a
treacherous one and he teetered on the brink against Ferrer
before producing his best tennis of the tournament.
"I knew it was going to be tough, it was the hardest match
I've played so far," Murray, Britain's equivalent of the lone
ranger each year at Wimbledon, told reporters.
He had been outplayed in the first set, despite forcing it
to a tiebreak, and was in deep trouble in the second as Ferrer,
buzzing around the baseline like wasp at a jam jar, broke in the
ninth game to serve for a two-set lead.
A rare lapse from Ferrer, who beat Murray at the same stage
of the French Open last month, allowed Murray to get itno
another tiebreak and after trailing 5-2 he produced courageous
tennis to level the match.
The third set was balanced on a knife edge until the ninth
game when Murray hit a purple patch, breaking serve with
staggering returns before sealing the set with a rasping ace.
Murray saved two break point at 3-4 in the second set and
after a short rain delay, returned to win another tiebreak to
the delight of the 15,000-capacity crowd and hundreds more
watching on the screen named after Tim Henman, who also reached
four semi-finals at Wimbledon.
Henman never made it to a final but Murray looks in the mood
to go a step further and even become Britain's first male
champion at the tournament since Fred Perry in 1936.
"The goal now is to win the next match and get to the final
for the first time. I've had a good run over the last few years
but I'm not satisfied with that," Murray said.
"Subconsciously I'm pretty stressed out right now, but I try
not to show it."
