By Martyn Herman
LONDON, July 5 Her eyes locked on the target,
Serena Williams tossed the ball into the air and in a blur of
explosive motion launched a 24th ace to end the brave resistance
of Victoria Azarenka and reach her seventh Wimbledon singles
final on Thursday.
In doing so, the 30-year-old became the oldest woman to
reach the final since Steffi Graf in 1999 and only Poland's
Agnieszka Radwanska, who beat Germany's Angelique Kerber 6-3
6-4, stands between her and a fifth All England Club title.
The 15,000 fans packed into a sunny Centre Court gasped in
awe as each Williams thunderbolt flew past the Belarusian.
To her credit, Australian Open champion Azarenka stood firm
in the face of the heavy fire and she would have earned plenty
of new admirers in a 6-3 7-6 defeat.
The 22-year-old second seed even had the temerity to break
the Williams serve midway through the second set as she dragged
the contest into a tiebreak, but she was finally overwhelmed.
Since Williams won the last of her 13 grand slam singles
titles at Wimbledon in 2010 she fell into a pit of despair after
a gashed foot and subsequent serious health problems threatened
to end a golden career.
Even the often controversial American's harshest critics
would readily concede they are pleased she is back, still hungry
for titles and strutting around on Centre Court's hallowed turf.
Those trying to avoid actual bodily harm trying to return
her cannonball serve may not agree, but Wimbledon would be a
poorer place without her.
After patchy performances in the early rounds, Williams
changed gear against defending champion Petra Kvitova in the
quarter-finals and during a clinical first set against Azarenka,
she was virtually unplayable.
She began the third game with three consecutive aces before
Azarenka somehow got her racket to the fourth. The game took
barely a minute to complete.
Azarenka, who caused chuckles from the crowd with her mighty
grunts every time she struck the ball, dug deep from a break
down in the second set and pierced Serena's armour to level at
3-3.
Showing tremendous fight she saved three break points in the
next game and for the first time Williams looked ruffled.
KNOCKOUT BLOW
Williams edged ahead in the tiebreak with a 23rd ace to
equal her Wimbledon record, and despite wasting a match point
with a lob that sailed long, she made no mistake on the second,
her trusty weapon delivering the knockout blow.
Ever the perfectionist, Serena, who later reached the
women's doubles semi-finals with sister Venus, told reporters:
"It didn't feel like I hit 24 aces. I actually felt my serve was
off, but maybe it should be off a little bit more.
"I was just out there trying to play my game which is pretty
aggressive."
Asked to describe her first serve, however, her reply was
"mean".
Radwanska, who not only will contest her first grand slam
final on Saturday but could also claim the No. 1 ranking if she
wins, may want to avoid watching a Williams DVD before bedtime
as she prepares for the biggest day of her career.
Williams hit more aces in one set on Thursday than the Pole
has struck in the entire tournament.
The former Wimbledon junior champion, who has become the
first Pole to reach a grand slam final since Jadwiga
Jedrzejowska at the French Championships in 1939, is not known
for a power game, more the accuracy and intelligence that proved
too much for Germany's Kerber.
The third seed slipped 3-1 behind in a nervy start to her
first grand slam semi-final but soon had Kerber on the run with
her superior courtcraft.
After sealing the first set with an ace, Radwanska broke
again early in the second and never remotely looked like
relinquishing her lead.
"I'm the first (Polish) player to win in a semi-final for
many years, so I think this is already a big success,"
Radwanska, who lifted the junior title in 2005, said.
"And now here in the final, it's even bigger. This
tournament is already one of the big part of tennis history in
Poland. I'm happy to be part of that."
Another player with his eye on history is Briton's Andy
Murray who will start as favourite to beat Frenchman Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga in the second of two juicy men's semis on Friday.
Murray mania is expected to grip the nation when thousands
of fans without showcourt tickets are expected to flock to the
club's giant screen on Henman Hill to watch Murray's bid to
become the first British man to reach the Wimbledon singles
final since Bunny Austin in 1938.
Should Murray win he would face either defending champion
Novak Djokovic or six-times winner Roger Federer in the final.
