(Corrects first-set tiebreak score)

LONDON, July 6 Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer 6-7(7) 6-4 7-6(4) 5-7 6-4 to win a second Wimbledon title on Sunday.

The Serbian, who has now won seven grand slam titles, denied Federer the opportunity to win a record eighth All England Club title. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Clare Lovell)