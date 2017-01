LONDON, July 10 Britain's Andy Murray claimed his second Wimbledon title with a clinical 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(2) defeat of big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic on Centre Court on Sunday.

The world number two, champion in 2013, was in control throughout the two hour 48 minute contest as sixth seed Raonic's power game made little impact on the 29-year-old Scot. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)