LONDON, July 8 Former Wimbledon champions Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic hit top form as they booked their spots in the last 16 on Saturday.

Third seed Federer, a seven-time winner, eased past German Mischa Zverev 7-6(3) 6-4 6-4 in one hour 49 minutes to reach round four for the 14th time in his last 15 appearances.

The 35-year-old Swiss recorded an astonishing tally of 61 winners to book a clash with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, three-time champion Djokovic was impressive during his 6-4 6-1 7-6(2) victory over Latvian Ernests Gulbis.

The Serb will meet Adrian Mannarino in round four after the Frenchman defeated compatriot Gael Monfils in five sets.

In the women's draw, top seed Angelique Kerber staged a splendid recover to see off American Shelby Rogers 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 in the third round.

Kerber will face 2015 finalist Garbine Muguruza in the last 16 after the Spaniard eased into the second week of the championships without dropping a set.

Poland's ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska recovered to beat injury-troubled Swiss Timea Bacsinszky 3-6 6-4 6-1 to set up a last 16 clash with Russian eighth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Highlights from day six of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (all times GMT):

1915 FEDERER MARCHES ON

- Seven-time champion Roger Federer beat German Mischa Zverev 7-6(3) 6-4 6-4 to reach the last 16 for the 15th time at the All England Club.

- Third seed Federer will next face Bulgaria's 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov, who has failed to beat the Swiss in their five previous encounters.

1910 DOMINANT THIEM THROUGH

- Eighth seed Dominic Thiem reached the fourth round with a 7-5 6-4 6-2 victory over American Jared Donaldson on Court One.

- Thiem became the fifth Austrian man to reach the last 16 at the championships, joining Artens Hermann (1931), Hans Redl (1947), Alex Antonitsch (1990) and Jurgen Melzer (2010, 2013).

1710 DJOKOVIC ADVANCES

- Second seed Novak Djokovic stormed past Latvian Ernests Gulbis 6-4 6-1 7-6(2) to reach the fourth round of the championships for the 10th time.

- The Serb will meet Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the last 16.

1655 WOZNIACKI BATTLES PAST KONTAVEIT

- Fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki produced an impressive comeback from a set down to win 3-6 7-6(3) 6-2 on Court One.

- The former world number one will meet American Coco Vandeweghe in the last 16.

1645 SASCHA ZVEREV MOVES TO ROUND FOUR

- Alexander Zverev beat Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner 6-4 6-4 6-2 to reach the last 16 at a grand slam for the first time.

- The 10th seed German will meet last year's finalist Milos Raonic in the fourth round.

1545 BERDYCH SECURES ROUND FOUR SPOT

- Czech Tomas Berdych used his volleying skills to claim 14 of his 15 points at the net and beat Spaniard David Ferrer 6-3 6-4 6-3 in the third round.

- The 2010 finalist progressed to the last 16 for the ninth time in his 14th consecutive Wimbledon appearance.

1540 MANNARINO OUSTS MONFILS IN ALL-FRENCH BATTLE

- Adrian Mannarino outlasted fellow Frenchman Gael Monfils 7-6(3) 4-6 5-7 6-3 6-2 after three hours and 29 minutes of play on Court 12.

- Monfils, seeded 15th, suffered a third round exit for the sixth time at the championships.

1450 TOP SEED KERBER SURVIVES ROGERS SCARE

- World number one Angelique Kerber, who finished runner-up last year, broke American Shelby Rogers's serve twice in the decider to claim a 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 third-round victory.

- After conceding the opening set, the German committed just eight unforced errors on her way to the round of 16 where she will meet 14th seed Garbine Muguruza.

1440 RAONIC SAILS THROUGH

- Sixth seed Canadian Milos Raonic recorded 55 winners on his way to a 7-6(3) 6-4 7-5 victory over Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the third round match on Court One.

- Last year's finalist Raonic reached the second week of the championship for the third time in seven appearances.

1435 RADWANSKA STAGES GREAT ESCAPE

- Ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska came back from a set down to beat 19th seed Swiss Timea Bacsinszky 3-6 6-4 6-1 in the third round match Centre Court.

- Radwanska, the 2012 finalist, reached the last 16 for the sixth consecutive year and will face seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova.

1340 VANDEWEGHE CRUISES THROUGH TO ROUND FOUR

- American Coco Vandeweghe hit 23 winners to beat compatriot Alison Riske 6-2 6-4 in the third round.

- The 24th seed, who recently teamed up with 1987 men's champion Pat Cash, progressed to the round of 16 for the third consecutive year at Wimbledon.

1220 TSONGA KNOCKED OUT

- American Sam Querrey broke 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's serve in the first game of the day's play to seal a 6-2 3-6 7-6(5) 1-6 7-5 victory.

- Play had been suspended on Friday evening due to bad light on Court Two.

- Querrey will meet South African Kevin Anderson in the fourth round.

1155 MUGURUZA ADVANCES

- Spaniard 14th seed Garbine Muguruza beat Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-2 6-2 to reach the fourth round without dropping a set.

1150 RYBARIKOVA THROUGH

- Magdalena Rybarikova won all her 13 points at the net to beat Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko 6-2 6-1 in the third round.

- Rybarikova has recorded 16 match wins on grass this season having lost just once, to Johanna Konta, in the semi-finals at Nottingham.

1148 KUZNETSOVA STEAMROLLERS HERCOG

- Seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova served up a second-set bagel to seal a 6-4 6-0 win over Slovenia's Polona Hercog.

1145 DIMITROV THROUGH AS SELA RETIRES

- Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov reached the fourth round after his opponent Dudi Sela retired while trailing 6-1 6-1 on Court Three.

- Sela took a medical timeout at the end of the first set due to a thigh strain.

(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Lovell, Stephen Powell and Ken Ferris)