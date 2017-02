LONDON, July 3 A Frenchman being involved in a long -- or rather very, very long -- fifth set epic against John Isner at Wimbledon had a feeling of deja vu about it.

However, Jo Wilfried Tsonga made sure he did not end up on the losing side as his compatriot Nicolas Mahut did six years ago after he saved a match point to beat the American marathon man 6-7(3) 3-6 7-6(5) 6-2 19-17.

A backhand volley finally carried Tsonga into the fourth round after four hours and 24 minutes of nerve-jangling drama, with the fifth set alone lasting two hours and eight minutes.

Isner had a match point on Tsonga's serve while leading 16-15 but the Frenchman blasted a forehand winner to stay alive and 16 minutes later, he was the one leaping into the air in celebration. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)