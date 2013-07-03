LONDON, July 3 Jerzy Janowicz overpowered compatriot Lukasz Kubot 7-5 6-4 6-4 at Wimbledon on Wednesday to become the first Polish man to reach a grand slam singles semi-final.

The 24th seed broke Kubot in the 11th game of a service-dominated opening set and did so again to open up a decisive 4-3 lead in the second.

The towering Janowicz, 22, had too much power for his 31-year-old opponent and he broke him again to lead 5-4 in the third set before wrapping up victory with a service winner after just over two hours.

An emotional Janowicz lay prone on the court for several seconds before the players embraced each other warmly at the net.

Janowicz will play second seed Andy Murray or Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the last four. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)