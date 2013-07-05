LONDON, July 5 Jerzy Janowicz was beaten but not bowed after losing to second seed Andy Murray in the Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday.

The Polish 24th seed stunned Murray by taking the opening set in a tiebreak but the Briton found a way to handle his monstrous serve and sealed a 6-7(2) 6-4 6-4 6-3 win.

Janowicz was disappointed after losing his first grand slam semi-final but remained focused on becoming one of the big guns in the sport.

"I'm just hoping one day I'll become top 10 in the world," Janowicz, who is projected to climb to a career-high 17th in the world next week, told a news conference.

Janowicz became the first Polish man to reach a grand slam semi-final after beating his compatriot Lukasz Kubot in the last eight and he showed against Murray he is much more than just a big-server.

He moved Murray around the court skilfully and played a series of subtle drop shots, though Janowicz was not happy with his performance.

"I'm a little bit disappointed," Janowicz said. "Today I didn't play my best tennis. I think this was second worst match during this tournament. I was struggling a little bit with my serve."

Janowicz was seen talking animatedly to the umpire during the second and third sets, clearly concerned about the timing of the closure of the Centre Court roof to enable the match to be completed under floodlights.

The decision was made after Murray had won five games in a row to take the third set and the Briton was clearly annoyed but Janowicz played down the controversy.

"I don't care," he said. "What I can do? I care about myself. I don't care if he was angry or not."

The 22-year-old Janowicz was able to take positives from the match.

"I'm still deep down really happy," he said. "This was my first semi-final in a grand slam, so tomorrow I'm going to be okay." (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)