LONDON, June 27 Towering veteran Ivo Karlovic flew the flag for a small army of 30 somethings as he put teenager and fellow Croatian Borna Coric firmly in his place at Wimbledon on Monday.

The 23rd seed, the second oldest man in the draw at 37, sent down his usual barrage of unreturnable serves on the tight confines of Court Eight, winning 7-6(8) 7-6(7) 6-4.

He also demonstrated that he is no one-trick pony, plucking some sensational low volleys way down off his shoelaces and out-witting Coric with his crafty sliced backhand.

Coric, part of a new generation of teenagers tipped for the top, could not hide his frustration as he made little impact on the most destructive serve in tennis.

His mood was not helped as he let slip a 6-2 lead in the second-set tiebreak, the 19-year-old raging at his coach and entourage as he went two sets behind.

The 2.11-metres tall Karlovic, who added another 26 aces to the world record 10,825 he had served in his career coming into Wimbledon, needed just a solitary break of serve in the third set to seal an impressive victory.

Karlovic is one of 49 men aged over a 30 in the men's singles draw - a Wimbledon record. (Editing by Ed Osmond)