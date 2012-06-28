(Adds Murray quotes)
By Toby Davis
LONDON, June 28 Croatia's Ivo Karlovic called
Wimbledon's credibility into question and accused line judges of
bias after he was foot-faulted "11 times" in his second-round
defeat by Andy Murray on Thursday.
The big-serving Croat lost 7-5 6-7 6-2 7-6 to the British
fourth seed, but was unhappy with the way officials persistently
penalised him for foot-faulting in a tight match on Centre
Court.
Karlovic said the officials were influenced by the fact that
Murray was British and playing in front of a partisan home
crowd.
When asked what was the difference between the two players,
he replied: "Foot-faults. I don't know what to say, but it was a
little bit outrageous.
"In my whole life, ever since I was eight years old, (my)
whole life I didn't do this many foot-faults. It was like 11.
"It was never called when it was like 30-love or 40-love.
It was always when it was 30-all or in a tiebreak. I mean, what
is this? Is it Davis Cup or is it Wimbledon?
"After this match, the whole credibility of this tournament
went down for me...
"After I don't know how many, I stood a little bit back so
they cannot call (foot-fault). They still did it. So it was
outrageous, outrageous. It's Wimbledon, Centre Court, and they
do this."
Karlovic was adamant the calls cost him the match.
"You do the calculation. If these 10 points, I win? Who
would have win? You do the math.
"I feel cheated. On a grand slam (stage), Centre Court, I
don't know what to say."
When asked if he felt it was Wimbledon's desperation to see
Murray succeed and become a grand slam champion that influenced
the decisions, he said: "Not Wimbledon, but whole England - or
UK, sorry."
He was asked whether the officials were biased.
"Definitely," he snapped.
Murray was sympathetic towards Karlovic, but said it was an
issue that could only be resolved by analysing television
pictures.
"(It is) impossible for me to say whether they were
foot-faults or not," he said.
"You can only look on the TV. And if he wasn't foot-faulting
then he has a right to be upset, because there was a lot of
them. But if he was, then you can't do it. It's not allowed.
"I can't really comment on it unless I see it. I don't know
what they were saying on the TV. They must have had some pretty
clear images of it."
An All England Club spokesman responded to the accusations
by saying: "If he is wishes to make a formal complaint then all
evidence will be reviewed."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)