LONDON, June 28 Croatia's Ivo Karlovic called into question the credibility of Wimbledon and accused line judges of bias after he was footfaulted 11 times in his second round defeat by Andy Murray.

The big serving Croat was beaten 7-5 6-7 6-2 7-6 by the British fourth seed, but was unhappy with the way officials persistently penalised him for foot-faulting in an otherwise close match on Centre Court.

Karlovic said the officials were influenced by the fact that Murray was British and playing in front of a partisan home crowd.

When asked what was the difference between the two players, he replied: "Foot-faults. I don't know what to say, but it was a little bit outrageous.

"In my whole life, ever since I was eight years old, (my) whole life I didn't do this many foot-faults. It was like 11.

"It was never called when it was like 30-love or 40-love. It was always when it was 30-all or in a tiebreak. I mean, what is this? Is it Davis Cup or is it Wimbledon?

"After this match, the whole credibility of this tournament went down for me...

"After I don't know how many, I stood a little bit back so they cannot call (foot-fault). They still did it. So it was outrageous, outrageous. It's Wimbledon, Centre Court, and they do this. I mean, this is BS."

Karlovic was adamant the calls cost him the match.

"You do the calculation. If these 10 points, I win? Who would have win? You do the math.

"I feel cheated. On a Grand Slam (stage), Centre Court, I don't know what to say."

When asked if he felt it was Wimbledon's desperation to see Murray succeed and become a grand slam champion that influenced the decisions he said: "Not Wimbledon, but whole England - or UK, sorry."

Were the officials biased?

"Definitely," he snapped.

An All England Club spokesman responded to the accusations by saying: "If he is wishes to make a formal complaint then all evidence will be reviewed." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by xx)