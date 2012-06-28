By Ossian Shine
| LONDON, June 28
LONDON, June 28 To the uninitiated the
scoreboard gave little away, but once the first fuzzy yellow
ball was struck there could be no doubt that it was Anne
Keothavong who was Britain's darling on day four of the
Wimbledon championships.
Despite her Laotian surname, Hackney-born Keothavong is as
British as they come, and a giddily jingoistic crowd festooned
with union jack paraphernalia threw themselves behind her.
Treated already this year to Queen Elizabeth's diamond
jubilee celebrations and with the London Olympics less than a
month away, a swell of patriotism is gripping Britain.
But on a verdant patch of Wimbledon turf, the feel good
factor was put on ice temporarily as Britain's number one was
put firmly in her place by a fizzing, bouncing bundle of Italian
energy in Sara Errani.
"It was a nice court to play on and I had lots of support,"
Keothavong said wistfully following the 6-1 6-1 second-round
defeat. "I'm just disappointed I couldn't have done a little
better."
Realists, of course, would have known French Open finalist
Errani would almost certainly have proved too strong for
Britain's world number 77, but for the most part realism has
been suspended as a patriotic aura grips the British Isles in
2012.
Errani, though, had no problem playing the party pooper. She
pumped the ball deep into British territory time and time again,
only relenting to throw in the deftest of touches and bamboozle
once again an increasingly frustrated Keothavong.
Set one disappeared in a flash and at the 50-minute mark,
the calls of "Come on Annie" could hardly have been more
forlorn.
Whether it was the bright sun in her face, or mounting
frustration threatening the 28-year-old's resolve, Keothavong
displayed a permanent grimace.
Then it was over. A duffed dropshot into the net handed
Errani victory after 59 minutes. Keothavong collected her bag,
and walked slowly, head bowed, into the bowels of the All
England Club.
"I know I can play better. I didn't challenge her today as
much as I would have liked," she said. "To lose in that fashion,
it's not particularly pleasing.
"I just forced it a bit too much. I managed to kind of just
hit myself off the court, I guess."
But even for Keothavong, in her moment of sad reflection,
the Olympics provided a glimmer of redemption.
"Yeah, that's the one thing that puts a smile on my face,"
she grinned. "Every time I think of the Olympics, I'm just over
the moon about the selection.
"I have never been part of an Olympic team before. It's
something new. It's something special. And the fact that it's in
London, yeah, I'm super-pumped about it."
