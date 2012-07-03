LONDON, July 3 Angelique Kerber converted her fifth match point to beat fellow German Sabine Lisicki 6-3 6-7 7-5 and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals after a fluctuating quarter-final clash on Tuesday.

The eighth seed looked on course for the last four after earning two match points in the second-set tiebreak but the erratic Lisicki saved them both and nipped in to take it 9-7.

Fifteenth-seeded Lisicki, a semi-finalist here last year who beat top seed Maria Sharapova in the fourth round, found her range in the third set and served for the match at 5-3 but Kerber won four games in a row to clinch victory in two and a half hours.

Kerber, U.S. Open semi-finalist in 2011, will play third seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland or Russian Maria Kirilenko for a place in the final. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)