Tennis-Delray Beach International men's singles semifinal results
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)
LONDON, July 3 Angelique Kerber converted her fifth match point to beat fellow German Sabine Lisicki 6-3 6-7 7-5 and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals after a fluctuating quarter-final clash on Tuesday.
The eighth seed looked on course for the last four after earning two match points in the second-set tiebreak but the erratic Lisicki saved them both and nipped in to take it 9-7.
Fifteenth-seeded Lisicki, a semi-finalist here last year who beat top seed Maria Sharapova in the fourth round, found her range in the third set and served for the match at 5-3 but Kerber won four games in a row to clinch victory in two and a half hours.
Kerber, U.S. Open semi-finalist in 2011, will play third seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland or Russian Maria Kirilenko for a place in the final. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
DUBAI, Feb 25 Seventh seed Elina Svitolina overpowered former world number one Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-2 to claim the Dubai Open on Saturday, the sixth, and biggest, title of her career.
Feb 25 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga stayed on course for a second successive title as he knocked out Australia's defending champion Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4 to reach the Marseille Open final on Saturday.