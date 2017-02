LONDON, July 5 German fourth seed Angelique Kerber outfought Romania's Simona Halep in a last-eight battle of counter-attackers on Tuesday, winning 7-5 7-6(2) to reach her second Wimbledon semi-final.

In a gloriously unpredictable and at times spectacular match, both players stretched each other's defences with an array of pinpoint topspins, slices and dropshots, but struggled with their serves.

In a first set that featured nine breaks, Halep held hers just once in six attempts, conceding the set on a double fault.

The pattern of the second set was almost as unconventional, with the German, who won her maiden grand slam title in Australia in January, failing to serve out the match at 5-4 before coming through a tiebreak that she dominated. (Reporting by John Stonestreet; Editing by Ken Ferris)