Tennis-Mattek-Sands faces surgery over ruptured tendon
LONDON, July 8 American Bethanie Mattek-Sands, whose agonising on-court injury shocked Wimbledon, says she will need surgery and faces being sidelined from the game.
July 7 Johanna Konta kept the flag flying for British women at Wimbledon on Friday, reaching the last 16 with a comfortable 6-4 6-1 victory over Greece's Maria Sakkari.
The sixth seed announced her aggressive intentions from the first game when she twice drew her opponent into the net before passing her with crisp cross-court winners to break serve. Roared on by a packed Court One crowd, she grew stronger and stronger as the match progressed, dominating the baseline duel.
A nervous-looking Sakkari, aged 21 and ranked 101 in the world, compounded her plight with a string of unforced errors, spraying the ball long and wide on decisive points.
Konta is the last British woman left in the singles draw after Heather Watson lost to Victoria Azarenka on Centre Court earlier. The 26-year-old, who will next play France's Caroline Garcia, is one of the favourites to lift the title.
(Reporting by Pravin Char; editing by Clare Lovell)
LONDON, July 8 Sam Querrey needed a matter of minutes to book his place in the last 16 at Wimbledon on Saturday when he polished off Jo-Wilfried Tsonga after bad light had stopped play the day before.
LONDON, July 8 Former runner-up Garbine Muguruza continued her untroubled progress at Wimbledon with a 6-2 6-2 thrashing of Romania's Sorana Cirstea to reach the fourth round on Saturday.