LONDON, July 2 Defending champion Petra Kvitova
came back from a set and a break down to beat Italian Francesca
Schiavone 4-6 7-5 6-1 in a rain-disrupted fourth-round match at
Wimbledon on Monday.
Kvitova, the fourth seed, looked to be in trouble when
former French Open champion Schiavone went a set and 2-1 up,
taking advantage of a double fault to help her break the Czech.
Kvitova, however, broke straight back and went 6-5 up before
light rain began falling on Court Three.
The match continued after a series of stops and starts and
Schiavone was clearly unhappy at being told to resume play early
in the third set, complaining to no avail that the grass was
damp.
As the Italian continued to glower and mutter, Kvitova raced
through two breaks of serve to wrap up the set in 39 minutes and
will now face former champion Serena Williams.
