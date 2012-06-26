LONDON, June 26 Petra Kvitova overcame a nervy
start to the defence of her Wimbledon title to book her place in
the second round with a 6-4 6-4 win over Uzbekistan's Akgul
Amanmuradova.
The Czech fourth seed returned to Centre Court where she
beat Maria Sharapova to lift the Rosewater Dish 12 months ago,
but looked far from a defending champion when she was broken in
the second game by the world number 96.
She looked sluggish around the court and her greater power
was frequently misdirected, but she saved two break points to
avoid going a double break down and then won five games in a row
to claim the opening set.
The second was more straightforward as the Czech broke in
the opening game and then closed out the match following a short
rain delay to set up a second round clash against Britain's
Elena Baltacha or Italy's Karin Knapp.
