LONDON, June 30 Champion Petra Kvitova sailed effortlessly into the fourth round at a sun-kissed Wimbledon on Saturday, sweeping aside American Varvara Lepchenko 6-1 6-0.

Kvitova's fearsome forehand demoralised the Uzbek-born Lepchenko, who did not have the weapons to challenge the ruthlessly efficient fourth seed.

The biggest cheer of the day on Court One was reserved for Lepchenko when she finally managed to hold serve in the sixth game of a woefully one-sided contest.

Kvitova maintained her razor-sharp concentration in the second set to complete a crushing victory.

Kvitova, who amazingly lost the first four matches she ever played on grass, now clearly revels on the surface.

The Czech has been steadily improving from round to round at Wimbledon, hoping that she can peak at just the right time as she did 12 months ago.

Looking ahead to her fourth round contest with former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone, Kvitova said she would need to be on her guard as the Italian "will be aggressive in coming to the net". (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)