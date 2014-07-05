LONDON, July 5 Factbox on Wimbledon women's singles champion Petra Kvitova after the Czech's 6-3 6-0 win over Eugenie Bouchard Of Canada.

Born March 8, 1990 in Bilovec, Czech Republic.

GROWING UP

Introduced to tennis by her father, Jiri.

Admired nine-times Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova growing up and would watch videos of her playing at the All England Club.

EARLY CAREER

After turning professional in 2006, Kvitova won four ITF singles titles a year later and her ranking rose from 773 to 157 in the world.

Achieved direct entry into her first grand slam event at the French Open in 2008, reaching the last 16 and finishing the year ranked 44 in the world.

Won her first WTA title at Hobart in 2009.

WIMBLEDON

Reached her first grand slam semi-final at Wimbledon in 2010 having not won a match on grass before the tournament.

Defeated Maria Sharapova 6-3 6-4 in the 2011 Wimbledon final, becoming the first Czech to win the title since Jana Novotna in in 1998.

Her maiden Wimbledon victory made her the first player born in the 1990s - male or female - to win a grand slam title.

Claimed her second grand slam and Wimbledon title with a 55-minute victory over Bouchard, the second fastest in Wimbledon history. (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Clare Lovell)