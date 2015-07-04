LONDON, July 4 Holder Petra Kvitova suffered a shock 3-6 7-5 6-4 defeat by Serbia's former world number one Jelena Jankovic in the Wimbledon third round on Saturday.

Second seed Kvitova had breezed through the first two rounds but after taking the first set against 30-year-old Jankovic she made too many errors allowing the number 28 seed to triumph. (Editing by Ken Ferris)