Tennis-Lucic-Baroni beats Radwanska for second time this year
March 25 Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
LONDON, July 4 Holder Petra Kvitova suffered a shock 3-6 7-5 6-4 defeat by Serbia's former world number one Jelena Jankovic in the Wimbledon third round on Saturday.
Second seed Kvitova had breezed through the first two rounds but after taking the first set against 30-year-old Jankovic she made too many errors allowing the number 28 seed to triumph. (Editing by Ken Ferris)
March 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Saturday 29-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-2 6-4 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 7-6(2) 6-3 16-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 6-0 6-3 18-John Isner (U.S.) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-5 7-6(5) Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat 31-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-3 4-6 6-3 Ad