LONDON, July 3 Match statistics from Petra Kvitova's 7-6 (6) 6-1 semi-final victory over Lucie Safarova at Wimbledon on Thursday. 6-Kvitova 23-Safarova 1st serve percentage 62 53 Aces 8 4 Double faults 3 2 Unforced errors 13 7 Winners 24 18 Break point conversions 3 of 6 1 of 2 Net points won 5 of 5 5 of 6 Total points won 71 58 Fastest serve 180 kph 174 kph Match duration One hour 20 minutes (Compiled by Michael Hann; editing by Josh Reich)