July 5 Match statistics from Petra Kvitova's 6-3 6-0 women's final victory over Eugenie Bouchard at Wimbledon on Saturday. 6-Kvitova 13-Bouchard 1st serve percentage 68 61 Aces 4 1 Double faults 3 2 Unforced errors 12 4 Winners 28 8 Break point conversions 6 of 13 1 of 1 Net points won 11 of 14 2 of 4 Total points won 61 37 Fastest serve 182 kph 172 kph Match duration 55 minutes (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Clare Lovell)