LONDON, July 3 Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios produced a brutal serving display to bludgeon his way past seventh seed Milos Raonic and reach the fourth round of Wimbledon with a 5-7 7-5 7-6(3) 6-3 victory on Friday.

Raonic beat the 26th-seed Australian in last year's quarter-finals but there was to be no such repeat in a hard-hitting match on a sun-kissed Court Two as Kyrgios fired 34 aces past the Canadian.

Thumping serves and baseline rallies dominated the first set but Kyrgios gifted Raonic the opener when he double-faulted in the 12th game at 15-40 down.

The 20-year-old Kyrgios claimed a nip-and-tuck second set before keeping his composure to clinch the third in a tiebreak.

Kyrgios wore the big-serving Raonic down in the fourth set, breaking the Canadian in the eighth game before holding serve to set up a fourth-round clash with Frenchman Richard Gasquet. (Editing by Ed Osmond)