LONDON, June 29 Nick Kyrgios reminded Wimbledon fans of the destructive weapons that shook up the tournament last year by powering into the second round with a straight-sets demolition of Diego Schwartzman on Monday.

A year after the towering Australian stunned then world number one Rafa Nadal to become the first man to reach the last eight on his Wimbledon debut since 2004, he cranked up the firecracker forehand to crush Argentine Schwartzman 6-0 6-2 7-6(6).

Kyrgios tore through the first set in 17 minutes, eased through the second and, after suffering a brief wobble in the third, sealed victory in a close-fought tiebreaker.

Kyrgios, 20, has yet to realise the enormous potential he showed in crunching through the Wimbledon draw last year, injury and loss of form interrupting his progress in 2015.

The world number 29 split with coach Todd Larkham a week before Wimbledon, but it seems to have had little negative impact if his 85-minute win on the opening day of the Championships was anything to go by.

He had too much raw power for the 63rd-ranked Schwartzman who looked thoroughly out of his depth as the sun shone on Court Two and the yellow hordes of Australian fans serenaded their favourite to victory.

