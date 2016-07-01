LONDON, July 1 The good, bad and ugly sides of Nick Kyrgios were on display as the Australian firebrand beat German showman Dustin Brown 6-7(3) 6-1 2-6 6-4 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon third round on Friday.

A wild five-setter fully lived up to its pre-match billing and the crowd on Court Two were treated to some astonishing points, and histrionics from Kyrgios, as the 15th seed survived.

He will next play either Italian Fabio Fognini or Spain's Feliciano Lopez.

After losing the opener to an inspired Brown on the tiebreak, Kyrgios rattled through the second set in 19 minutes before he went off the rails in spectacular fashion.

Ranting and raving at his support team and not even trying on certain points, Kyrgios found himself staring at defeat as the dreadlocked Brown produced moments of rare magic.

But he regained some semblance of control and his undoubted class told as he broke wildcard Brown's serve in the seventh game of the decider following a rain interruption.

It proved decisive as he wrapped it up on serve when Brown slapped a forehand return long. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)