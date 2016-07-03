LONDON, July 3 Australian Nick Kyrgios turned on the style to book a Wimbledon fourth round clash with favourite Andy Murray as he outplayed Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez on People's Sunday.

The unpredictable 15th seed wowed a packed Court One crowd with a dazzling exhibition of his mercurial skills, knocking off two sets in quick time for a 6-3 6-7(2) 6-3 6-4 after the match had been stopped by bad light the previous evening.

A focused Kyrgios took the third set after breaking left-hander Lopez in the eighth game and needed a single break of serve in the fourth set to complete the job.

Kyrgios was given a time violation by umpire Pascal Maria as he served on match point but he shrugged it off and pumped his fist in delight as Lopez sliced a backhand long.

The 21-year-old, a quarter-finalist two years ago when he knocked out Rafael Nadal, will now set his sights on second seed Murray in the stand-out clash of the last 16.

"My attitude was great good today, very, very happy with the way I played," Kyrgios said in a court-side interview.

"I definitely have the tools to (beat Murray) but he is probably the favourite now Djokovic is out." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Williams)