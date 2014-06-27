LONDON, June 27 Chinese second seed Li Na suffered a shock third round exit at Wimbledon on Friday after going down 7-6(5) 7-6(5) to the Czech Republic's Barbora Zahlavova Strycova.

The Australian Open champion has never felt comfortable on the slick lawns of the All England Club, with her best showing being three quarter-final appearances in eight visits.

She is the highest seed to fall so far at this year's championships. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)