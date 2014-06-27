UPDATE 1-Tennis-Sock knocks out Nishikori to meet Federer in semis
* Federer advances in walkover against ill Kyrgios (Adds quotes, details)
LONDON, June 27 Chinese second seed Li Na suffered a shock third round exit at Wimbledon on Friday after going down 7-6(5) 7-6(5) to the Czech Republic's Barbora Zahlavova Strycova.
The Australian Open champion has never felt comfortable on the slick lawns of the All England Club, with her best showing being three quarter-final appearances in eight visits.
She is the highest seed to fall so far at this year's championships. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
March 17 Jack Sock powered past fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Friday to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.
March 17 Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.