LONDON, July 2 German Sabine Lisicki lived up to her status as the new Wimbledon favourite with a clinical 6-3 6-3 demolition of Kaia Kanepi in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Lisicki, who knocked out defending champion and top seed Serena Williams in the fourth round, broke Kanepi's serve in the opening game of the match on Court One and wrapped up the first set in 33 minutes.

Estonian Kanepi took advantage of three Lisicki double faults to break serve for a 2-1 lead in the second set but the German 23rd seed reeled off four games in a row to stand on the brink of the last four.

Kanepi held serve to stop the rot but Lisicki sealed victory in just 65 minutes with a forehand volley on her third match point.

Lisicki will play fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska or sixth seed Li Na in her second Wimbledon semi-final. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)