LONDON, June 24 Sabine Lisicki, last year's women's singles runner-up, opened her Wimbledon campaign with an emphatic 6-2 6-1 victory, proving she was worthy of the privilege of kicking off Centre Court action on Tuesday.

Opening proceedings on the main show court on the second day of the tournament, known as ladies day, is usually reserved for the previous year's champion, but Marion Bartoli, 29, has now retired from the game.

A smiling Lisicki, the world No.19, looked at ease right from the coin toss ceremony overseen by Bartoli. The 24-year-old German wasted no time seeing off Israel's Julia Glushko, ranked 79, winning in less than an hour to help erase memories of her nervy and emotional performance on the same court in last year's final.

That final was 24-year-old Lisicki's best grand slam performance to date, knocking out five-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams on the way - a feat she may have to repeat if she is to book another final appearance this year. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Goodman)