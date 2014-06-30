LONDON, June 30 Big serving from last year's runner-up Sabine Lisicki propelled the German into Wimbledon's fourth round on Monday, claiming a stop-go 6-4 3-6 6-1 victory over 11th seed Ana Ivanovic.

Lisicki, seeded 19, had the first set in the bag when the match was called off after much discussion between players and officals about the gathering gloom on Saturday evening.

Former world No.1 Ivanovic came out fighting as the match resumed on a chilly Monday morning, producing some telling returns on the Lisicki serve. But the duo were again forced off court for more than an hour by a shower, with Ivanovic leading 5-2 and deuce in the second.

The Serb kept her concentration to wrap up the set, but the ever-smiling Lisicki calmed her nerves and found range and power on her returns to break Ivanovic's serve twice and win the match with a seventh booming ace.

Lisicki meets Yaroslava Shvedova of Kasakhastan in the fourth round. (Reporting By Clare Lovell; Editing by David Goodman)