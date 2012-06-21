June 21 List of Wimbledon tennis men's singles champions since 1922, ahead of the 2012 championships starting on Monday:

2011 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-4 6-1 1-6 6-3

2010 Nadal beat Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-3 7-5 6-4

2009 Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Andy Roddick (U.S.) 5-7 7-6(6) 7-6(5) 3-6 16-14

2008 Nadal beat Federer 6-4 6-4 6-7(5) 6-7(8) 9-7

2007 Federer beat Nadal 7-6(7) 4-6 7-6(3) 2-6 6-2

2006 Federer beat Nadal 6-0 7-6(5) 6-7(2) 6-3

2005 Federer beat Roddick 6-2 7-6(2) 6-4

2004 Federer beat Roddick 4-6 7-5 7-6(3) 6-4

2003 Federer beat Mark Philippoussis (Australia) 7-6(5) 6-2 7-6(3)

2002 Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) beat David Nalbandian (Argentina) 6-1 6-3 6-2

2001 Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia) beat Pat Rafter (Australia) 6-3 3-6 6-3 2-6 9-7

2000 Pete Sampras (U.S.) beat Rafter 6-7(10) 7-6(5) 6-4 6-2

1999 Sampras beat Andre Agassi (U.S.) 6-3 6-4 7-5

1998 Sampras beat Ivanisevic 6-7(2) 7-6(9) 6-4 3-6 6-2

1997 Sampras beat Cedric Pioline (France) 6-4 6-2 6-4

1996 Richard Krajicek (Netherlands) beat Mal Washington (U.S) 6-3 6-4 6-3

1995 Sampras beat Boris Becker (Germany) 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 6-2

1994 Sampras beat Ivanisevic 7-6(2) 7-6(5) 6-0

1993 Sampras beat Jim Courier (U.S.) 7-6(3) 7-6(6) 3-6 6-3

1992 Agassi beat Ivanisevic 6-7(8) 6-4 6-4 1-6 6-4

1991 Michael Stich (Germany) beat Becker 6-4 7-6(4) 6-4

1990 Stefan Edberg (Sweden) beat Becker 6-2 6-2 3-6 3-6 6-4

1989 Becker beat Edberg 6-0 7-6(1) 6-4

1988 Edberg beat Becker 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 6-2

1987 Pat Cash (Australia) beat Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia) 7-6(5) 6-2 7-5

1986 Becker beat Lendl 6-4 6-3 7-5

1985 Becker beat Kevin Curren (U.S.) 6-3 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 6-4

1984 John McEnroe (U.S.) beat Jimmy Connors (U.S.) 6-1 6-1 6-2

1983 McEnroe beat Chris Lewis (New Zealand) 6-2 6-2 6-2

1982 Connors beat McEnroe 3-6 6-3 6-7(2) 7-6(5) 6-4

1981 McEnroe beat Bjorn Borg (Sweden) 4-6 7-6(1) 7-6(4) 6-4

1980 Borg beat McEnroe 1-6 7-5 6-3 6-7(16) 8-6

1979 Borg beat Roscoe Tanner (U.S.) 6-7(4) 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-4

1978 Borg beat Connors 6-2 6-2 6-3

1977 Borg beat Connors 3-6 6-2 6-1 5-7 6-4

1976 Borg beat Ilie Nastase (Romania) 6-4 6-2 9-7

1975 Arthur Ashe (U.S.) beat Connors 6-1 6-1 5-7 6-4

1974 Connors beat Ken Rosewall (Australia) 6-1 6-1 6-4

1973 Jan Kodes (Czechoslovakia) beat Alex Metreveli (Soviet Union) 6-1 9-8 (7-5) 6-3

1972 Stan Smith (U.S.) beat Nastase 4-6 6-3 6-3 4-6 7-5

1971 John Newcombe (Australia) beat Smith 6-3 5-7 2-6 6-4 6-4

1970 Newcombe beat Rosewall 5-7 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1

1969 Rod Laver (Australia) beat Newcombe 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-4

1968 Laver beat Tony Roche (Australia) 6-3 6-4 6-2

1967 Newcombe beat Wilhelm Bungert (Germany) 6-3 6-1 6-1

1966 Manuel Santana (Spain) beat Dennis Ralston (U.S.) 6-4 11-9 6-4

1965 Roy Emerson (Australia) beat Fred Stolle (Australia) 6-2 6-4 6-4

1964 Emerson beat Stolle 6-4 12-10 4-6 6-3

1963 Chuck McKinley (U.S.) beat Stolle 9-7 6-1 6-4

1962 Laver beat Marty Mulligan (Australia) 6-2 6-2 6-1

1961 Laver beat McKinley 6-3 6-1 6-4

1960 Neale Fraser (Australia) beat Laver 6-4 3-6 9-7 7-5

1959 Alex Olmedo (U.S.) beat Laver 6-4 6-3 6-4

1958 Ashley Cooper (Australia) beat Fraser 3-6 6-3 6-4 13-11

1957 Lew Hoad (Australia) beat Cooper 6-2 6-1 6-2

1956 Hoad beat Rosewall 6-2 4-6 7-5 6-4

1955 Tony Trabert (U.S.) beat Kurt Nielsen (Denmark) 6-3 7-5 6-1

1954 Jaroslav Drobny (Egypt) beat Rosewall 13-11 4-6 6-2 9-7

1953 Vic Seixas (U.S.) beat Nielsen 9-7 6-3 6-4

1952 Frank Sedgman (Australia) beat Drobny 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-2

1951 Dick Savitt (U.S.) beat Ken McGregor (Australia) 6-4 6-4 6-4

1950 Budge Patty (U.S.) beat Sedgman 6-1 8-10 6-2 6-3

1949 Ted Schroeder (U.S.) beat Drobny 3-6 6-0 6-3 4-6 6-4

1948 Bob Falkenburg (U.S.) beat John Bromwich (Australia) 7-5 0-6 6-2 3-6 7-5

1947 Jack Kramer (U.S.) beat Tom Brown (U.S.) 6-1 6-3 6-2

1946 Yvon Petra (France) beat Geoff Brown (Australia) 6-2 6-4 7-9 5-7 6-4

1940-1945 No tournament held

1939 Bobby Riggs (U.S.) beat Elwood Cooke (U.S.) 2-6 8-6 3-6 6-3 6-2

1938 Donald Budge (U.S.) beat Bunny Austin (Britain) 6-1 6-0 6-3

1937 Budge beat Gottfried von Cramm (Germany) 6-3 6-4 6-2

1936 Fred Perry (Britain) beat von Cramm 6-1 6-1 6-0

1935 Perry beat von Cramm 6-2 6-4 6-4

1934 Perry beat Jack Crawford (Australia) 6-3 6-0 7-5

1933 Crawford beat Ellsworth Vines (U.S.) 4-6 11-9 6-2 2-6 6-4

1932 Vines beat Austin 6-2 6-2 6-0

1931 Sidney Wood (U.S.) beat Frank Shields (U.S.) walkover

1930 William Tilden (U.S.) beat Wilmer Allison (U.S.) 6-3 9-7 6-4

1929 Henri Cochet (France) beat Jean Borotra (France) 6-4 6-3 6-4

1928 Rene Lacoste (France) beat Cochet 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-2

1927 Cochet beat Borotra 4-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-5

1926 Borotra beat Howard Kinsey (U.S.) 8-6 6-1 6-3

1925 Lacoste beat Borotra 6-3 6-3 4-6 8-6

1924 Borotra beat Lacoste 6-1 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-4

1923 Bill Johnston (U.S.) beat Frank Hunter (U.S.) 6-0 6-3 6-1

1922 Gerald Patterson (Australia) beat Randolph Lycett (Australia) 6-3 6-4 6-2

Note: From 1877 to 1921 the men's singles was decided on a challenge-round system with the previous year's winner automatically qualifying for the final.