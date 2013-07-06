LONDON, July 6 Americans Bob and Mike Bryan beat Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo 3-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 to win the Wimbledon men's doubles title on Saturday and become the first pair to hold all four grand slam titles at the same time since tennis went professional.

The top-seeded twin brothers lost the first five games of the match but fought back strongly to outclass the Croatian/Brazilian duo and extend their grand slam record number of titles to 15.

The 35-year-old Bryans, who also won the Olympic gold medal last year, got the measure of their 12th-seeded opponents through the telepathic understanding which has brought them 91 career doubles titles.

They made the decisive break in the ninth game of the fourth set and Bob Bryan served out for victory which he sealed with an ace, prompting a trademark chest-pump by the brothers. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Martyn Herman)