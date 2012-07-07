LONDON, July 7 Jonathan Marray kicked off what could be a weekend of national euphoria for British tennis when he became the first home player since 1936 to win the Wimbledon men's doubles title with Danish partner Frederik Nielsen.

Just a day before near namesake Andy Murray hopes to end Britain's 76-year wait for a men's singles champion, wildcards Marray and Nielsen sent the Centre Court crowd into a frenzy as they kept their wits to down fifth seeds Robert Lindstedt and Horia Tecau.

The British-Danish pair won an exhilarating final 4-6 6-4 7-6 6-7 6-3 after Nielsen thumped a backhand volley winner to spark joyous scenes at the All England Club.

Remarkably it was Marray and Nielsen's first title together and they had done it the hard way having also beaten American second seeds and twice champions Bob and Mike Bryan in the semi-finals.

"We can't believe it, it's tough to sink in. It's amazing," Marray said moments after going up into the Royal Box to lift the trophy.

Nielsen, whose grandfather Kurt was the Wimbledon singles runner-up in 1953 and 1955, added: "This is by far the best thing I have experienced in tennis. The crowd really got us going. It was tremendous. It was unreal.

"It's insane, if you had told me three weeks ago (that I would win the title), I wouldn't have believed it. I still don't." (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis)