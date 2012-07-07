LONDON, July 7 Jonathan Marray kicked off what
could be a weekend of national euphoria for British tennis when
he became the first home player since 1936 to win the Wimbledon
men's doubles title with Danish partner Frederik Nielsen.
Just a day before near namesake Andy Murray hopes to end
Britain's 76-year wait for a men's singles champion, wildcards
Marray and Nielsen sent the Centre Court crowd into a frenzy as
they kept their wits to down fifth seeds Robert Lindstedt and
Horia Tecau.
The British-Danish pair won an exhilarating final 4-6 6-4
7-6 6-7 6-3 after Nielsen thumped a backhand volley winner to
spark joyous scenes at the All England Club.
Remarkably it was Marray and Nielsen's first title together
and they had done it the hard way having also beaten American
second seeds and twice champions Bob and Mike Bryan in the
semi-finals.
"We can't believe it, it's tough to sink in. It's amazing,"
Marray said moments after going up into the Royal Box to lift
the trophy.
Nielsen, whose grandfather Kurt was the Wimbledon singles
runner-up in 1953 and 1955, added: "This is by far the best
thing I have experienced in tennis. The crowd really got us
going. It was tremendous. It was unreal.
"It's insane, if you had told me three weeks ago (that I
would win the title), I wouldn't have believed it. I still
don't."
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis)