By Toby Davis
LONDON, July 5 A dream semi-final pitching two
of the game's greatest ever players against each other is likely
to be a tasty warm-up act for many of the fans in Centre
Court on Friday as home favourite Andy Murray bids to reach a
maiden Wimbledon final.
World number one Novak Djokovic takes on 16-times grand slam
champion Roger Federer in a mouth-watering encounter that would
have graced any court on any occasion.
The mention of both names together is usually enough to have
tennis fans salivating in Pavlovian anticipation.
As it is, both players could play second fiddle to a Briton
with no grand slam titles, who both frustrates and enthuses the
home support in equal measure, as he faces Frenchman Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga.
After Rafa Nadal's shock demise in the second round to
rocket-launching Czech Lukas Rosol, Murray would be forgiven for
thinking he will never have a better opportunity to go beyond
the semis - the stage where he has fallen in his last three
attempts.
For Djokovic and Federer it would be understandable for them
to have a sense of relief that whoever prevails from their
battle will not have to face the Mallorcan with 11 slams in a
Centre Court showdown on Sunday.
The Serb will be going into Friday's tussle with the
psychological edge as he has swatted aside the Swiss magician in
six of their last seven encounters, the most recent being at the
French Open four weeks ago.
Their meeting at the U.S. Open last year, when Federer led
by two sets before Djokovic stormed back to win in five, is also
likely to be fresh in his memory.
"I don't feel that any match is over against a top player
like Novak is," Federer said after ruthlessly dispatching
Mikhail Youzhny in straight sets in his quarter-final.
"With his ability of his shot-making, you know the match is
never over until the umpire calls the score."
Among the unknowns, however, is how these two will match up
on grass and on a court where six-times champion Federer ruled
the roost for so many years.
SMART GAME
There have been 26 meetings between the two, with Federer
leading 14-12 overall, but Wimbledon's manicured lawns will play
host to the spectacle for the first time.
"He uses the grass court better because of that slice,"
Djokovic said after his own quarter-final romp against Florian
Mayer.
"You know, he has a really smart game for this surface.
"But I improved playing on grass in last couple of years. I
mean, I won the title here last year, got to another semi-final
this year, so I'm feeling good about this surface, about myself
on the court.
"I really have nothing to lose."
Having nothing to lose is unlikely to be a feeling
experienced by Andy Murray before his semi-final against Tsonga.
With Nadal out of the way, the Briton knows that if he plays
his best tennis he should prevail against a man ranked two
places below him.
There is the weight of a nation's expectations on his
shoulders, however, as he battles to become the first Briton to
win the men's title since Fred Perry in 1936 and the first to
reach the final since Bunny Austin two years later.
"There's obviously pressure there," Murray said. "I think if
you think too much about it and you read the newspapers and you
watch the stuff on TV that's said about you, I think it would
become far too much.
"But if you shield yourself from it all and just get into
your own little bubble, only listen to the people that are
around you, then it's something you can deal with."
Murray has faced the Frenchman six times and has lost only
once, at the Australian Open in 2008. The Briton has prevailed
in both their two meetings on grass.
Their match-ups have been far from one-sided, though, with
Murray conceding the first set to Tsonga when they met in the
quarters at Wimbledon in 2010, while the Frenchman had
matchpoint in the final of the Queen's tournament the following
year.
"It's of course an advantage to play at home but it's still
tennis and you never know what will happen on court," Tsonga
said after coming through his quarter-final against Germany's
Philipp Kohlschreiber.
"Andy's one of the players I don't like to play because he's
returning really well and he can play some really good passing
shots.
"He's really quick. He's all the time on the ball, so it's
tough for me."
