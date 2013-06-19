Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
LONDON, June 19 List of men's seeds for the Wimbledon tennis championships which begin on Monday: 1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2. Andy Murray (Britain) 3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 4. David Ferrer (Spain) 5. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 7. Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 8. Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 9. Richard Gasquet (France) 10. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 11. Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 12. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 13. Tommy Haas (Germany) 14. Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 15. Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 16. Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 17. Milos Raonic (Canada) 18. John Isner (U.S.) 19. Gilles Simon (France) 20. Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 21. Sam Querrey (U.S.) 22. Juan Monaco (Argentina) 23. Andreas Seppi (Italy) 24. Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 25. Benoit Paire (France) 26. Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 27. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 28. Jeremy Chardy (France) 29. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 30. Fabio Fognini (Italy) 31. Julien Benneteau (France) 32. Tommy Robredo (Spain) (Compiled by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Clare Fallon)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5