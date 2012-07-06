Tennis-Austrian Thiem takes Rio Open in straight sets
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 26 Austrian Dominic Thiem secured his eighth ATP title with a 7-5 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta in the final of the Rio Open on Sunday.
July 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Wimbledon men's doubles semi-final results on Friday
5-Robert Lindstedt/Horia Tecau (Sweden/Romania) beat 10-Juergen Melzer/Philipp Petzschner (Austria/Germany) 6-4 6-7(10) 6-4 6-3 Jonathan Marray/Frederik Nielsen (Britain/Denmark) beat 2-Bob Bryan/Mike Bryan (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(9) 6-7(4) 7-6(5) (Editing by Ed Osmond)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 26 Austrian Dominic Thiem secured his eighth ATP title with a 7-5 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta in the final of the Rio Open on Sunday.
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-4
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.