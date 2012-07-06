Tennis-Austrian Thiem takes Rio Open in straight sets
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 26 Austrian Dominic Thiem secured his eighth ATP title with a 7-5 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta in the final of the Rio Open on Sunday.
July 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Wimbledon mixed doubles quarter-final results on Friday (denotes seeding)
1-Bob Bryan/Liezel Huber (U.S.) beat 8-Daniel Nestor/Julia Goerges (Canada/Germany) 7-5 6-1 3-Nenad Zimonjic/Katarina Srebotnik (Serbia/Slovenia) beat Colin Fleming/Hsieh Su-Wei (Britain/Chinese Taipei) 7-6(3) 6-3 4-Leander Paes/Elena Vesnina (India/Russia) beat Paul Hanley/Alla Kudryavtseva (Australia/Russia) 6-2 6-2
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-4
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.