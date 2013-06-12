Tennis-Djokovic has lost his edge, says former mentor Pilic
BELGRADE, March 4 Novak Djokovic has lost the tenacity which enabled him to rule men's tennis for a number of years, former mentor Niki Pilic said on Saturday.
PARIS, June 12 Former world number seven Gael Monfils has pulled out of this month's Wimbledon tournament for "personal reasons", the French tennis federation said on Twitter on Wednesday.
The Frenchman, who beat fifth-seeded Tomas Berdych in the French Open first round, had looked to have found his feet on grass as he cruised to the quarter-finals of this week's Halle event, defeating 15th-ranked Milos Raonic in straight sets along the way.
The 26-year-old, whose career has recently been plagued by a knee injury, has climbed from 119th to 67th in the ATP rankings in a month following a series of good results including a third-round appearance at the French Open. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Clare Fallon)
March 4 World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
