LONDON, June 30 Second seed Garbine Muguruza, bidding to add the Wimbledon crown to her French Open title, was beaten in the second round on Thursday by Slovakian qualifier Jana Cepelova 6-3 6-2 in the shock of the tournament so far.

Spaniard Muguruza, who lost to Serena Williams in last year's final, had been one of the favourites for the title.

(Reporting by Alison Williams, editing by Ed Osmond)