Tennis-Muguruza crushes Rybarikova to reach Wimbledon final

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Spain's Garbine Muguruza reached her second Wimbledon final in three years with a thumping 6-1 6-1 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova on Thursday.

A visibly confident Muguruza needed just 64 minutes to deal with the 87th-ranked Rybarikova, who had beaten third seed Karolina Pliskova and American Coco Vanderweghe on her unexpected run to the last four.

The Spaniard was 3-0 up after just 10 minutes, her aggressive approach paying dividends against an opponent who looked nervous in what was the biggest game of her career to date.

Muguruza, who lost to Serena Williams in the 2015 final, will face the winner of Thursday's other semi between Venus Williams and Britain's Johanna Konta in Saturday's final. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Hugh Lawson)